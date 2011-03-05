LONDON (AP) -- George Michael says he deserved to spend a month in jail last year for crashing his Range Rover while under the influence of drugs.

The former Wham! singer says it was karma — that after repeatedly breaking the law, he felt that he had "a bill to pay." That made accepting his punishment easier, Michael said, according to excerpts from an interview released by BBC radio Sunday.

Michael received an eight-week sentence for crashing his car into a London photo shop in July while high on prescription drugs and marijuana. The judge ordered Michael to serve four weeks of the sentence in prison and the rest on parole.

The musician, whose hits include "Faith" and "Freedom," also received a $2,000 fine and lost his driver's license for five years.

