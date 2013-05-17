George Michael was involved in a single-car accident in northwest London on Thursday, May 16, his rep told the Associated Press.

The "Faith" singer, 49, is being treated in a hospital for "superficial cuts and bruises," but doing "fine," explained the rep in a statement.

"George Michael was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic accident yesterday evening," the statement reads. "No third party was involved. We have no further comment at this time."

The former Wham frontman was reportedly riding in a Range Rover with one other passenger when the accident occurred. According to the BBC, details of the crash are still unknown. It's unclear if he was the one behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

A police spokesman told the news organization, "The exact circumstances of what happened are unclear at this time and until further investigations have been carried out it would be inappropriate for us to comment further."

This isn't the first time the 80s and 90s icon has been involved in a scary accident. In 2010, Michael crashed his car into a photo shop. He later pleaded guilty for driving under the influence of drugs and possessing marijuana and served eight weeks in prison.

Before that, in 2007, he was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs after he was found slumped over the wheel of his car near London's Hyde Park. He pleaded guilty and received a two-year driving ban.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: George Michael Involved in London Car Crash