George Michael is single -- and he has been for quite awhile.

The 48-year-old singer announced he split with longterm partner Kenny Goss during the first stop on his 195-date Symphonica concert tour Monday, Rolling Stone reports. They began dating in 1996.

Midway through his set, Michael told audience members at the Prague State Opera that he and Goss broke up nearly three years ago, mainly due to his former partner's issues with alcohol.

"My battles with substances are well documented and my partner went through similar problems with drink," Michael said while introducing a new song, "Where I Hope You Are."

"The truth is my love life has been a lot more turbulent than I have let on," he added. "This is probably the first breakup song I've written."

Symphonica is the singer's first tour since serving jail time last year for driving under the influence.

