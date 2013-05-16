LONDON (AP) -- George Michael was being treated at a hospital Friday for what his publicist called minor injuries after being a passenger in a car crash near London.

A statement released Friday said the singer was in an accident on Thursday night and suffered "superficial cuts and bruises."

The statement from publicist Connie Filippello said no other vehicle was involved in the crash. She declined to provide details about where Michael is hospitalized or when he will be released.

Sky News reported that the crash happened Thursday evening on the crowded M1 motorway just northwest of London. It said a different man in the crash had to be taken by air ambulance to a hospital for a head injury.

The popular singer has had numerous car-related problems in recent years.

He was imprisoned for eight weeks in 2010 after crashing his Range Rover into a photo shop in north London, pleading guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing marijuana.

He also had received an earlier two-year driving ban for a separate drug-related incident.

