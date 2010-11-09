NEW YORK (AP) -- Kanye West now says he "didn't have the grounds" to call George W. Bush a racist and the former president says he appreciates the rapper's regret.

West was questioned in a taped interview on Wednesday's "Today" show about his 2005 declaration that "George Bush doesn't care about black people." In his new book, Bush called it a low point in his presidency.

West now says: "I didn't have the grounds to call him a racist. I believe that in a situation of high emotion like that we as human beings don't always choose the right words."

Bush, shown the tape of West during his live "Today" interview, said he appreciated it. Bush said: "I'm not a hater. I don't hate Kanye West."