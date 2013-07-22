Talk about tweeter's remorse. Early on Sunday, July 21, 70-year-old Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera lit up Twitter with a revealing, personal photo of himself wearing nothing but a towel and a pair of rose-colored glasses.

"70 is the new 50," Rivera captioned the half-naked shot. "[Wife] Erica and family are going to be so pissed...but at my age..."

The picture sparked a firestorm of responses, most of which mocked the Geraldo at Large host. "The oppositional teen in me wants to be like, 'Leave Geraldo alone!' but I can't deal with his penis bones," Girls creator Lena Dunham quipped of the selfie.

Added Chrissy Teigen: "I opened up Geraldo's photo and my neighbor now thinks I have some old man fetish. Thanks."

Perhaps swayed by the negative response, Rivera deleted the photo several hours later. In its place, he tweeted his regrets about ever sharing it in the first place.

"Note to self," he wrote. "No tweeting after 1 a.m."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Geraldo Rivera, 70, Tweets Half-Naked Picture, Regrets It