Wonderwall Editors

"70 is the new 50."

That's how Geraldo Rivera explained the mostly-nude selfie he posted to Twitter over the weekend. A white towel keeps the blurry image safely in R-rated territory, but apparently Rivera had an inkling that there might be a little backlash when he shared the revealing photo.

"Erica and family are going to be so pissed...but at my age...," he wrote, congratulating himself on his physique.

Speaking to E! News, his wife, Erica was actually jovial about the whole thing. "This is exactly the kind of thing that happens when I fall asleep first," she said. "Thank god we have towels in the bathroom. But I'm proud my husband looks so hot!"

Not everyone who saw the image agreed, however.

Jackée Harry's reaction was short and sweet: "Dear, Geraldo: STOP! Best, Jackée," she tweeted.

Other high-profile commenters included Chrissy Teigen ("I opened up Geraldo's photo and my neighbor now thinks I have some old man fetish thanks") and Lena Dunham ("The oppositional teen in me wants to be like 'leave Geraldo alone!' but I can't deal with his penis bones").

On the bright side, Rivera seems to have learned from his mistake.

"Note to self," he posted later, after deleting the photo. "No tweeting after 1am."