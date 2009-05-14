Gerard Butler has been charged with misdemeanor criminal battery, L.A. City Attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan confirms to Usmagazine.com.

The actor had an "altercation with a photographer" at 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 -- the night of his RocknRolla premiere, Mateljan tells Us. TMZ.com, which first reported the charges, claims Butler punched a paparazzo a few times in the lip at L.A.'s Crown Bar as he was getting into a limo.

Butler could spend up to six months in jail if convicted.

He's due to be arraigned on June 10.