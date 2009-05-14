Gerard Butler Charged With Battery For Punching Photog
Gerard Butler has been charged with misdemeanor criminal battery, L.A. City Attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan confirms to Usmagazine.com.
The actor had an "altercation with a photographer" at 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 -- the night of his RocknRolla premiere, Mateljan tells Us. TMZ.com, which first reported the charges, claims Butler punched a paparazzo a few times in the lip at L.A.'s Crown Bar as he was getting into a limo.
Butler could spend up to six months in jail if convicted.
He's due to be arraigned on June 10.
