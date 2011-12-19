Entertainment Tonight.

Gerard Butler was taken to the hospital recently while filming a stunt for his new movie Of Men and Mavericks, ET has learned.

While filming a surfing scene in Northern California, Butler was taken down by a wave.

A rep for the actor gave this statement to ET: "He's fine. Very scary. They brought him to Stanford University. More scary than anything. For precaution, we all wanted him checked out after it all happened. Came out with flying colors."

The movie is due to hit theaters October 26, 2012.

