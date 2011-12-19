Perhaps it's time Gerard Butler hired a stuntman.

The 42-year-old actor was filming a surfing scene for his new movie Of Men and Mavericks when he was taken down by a wave, Entertainment Tonight reports.

"Butler was held down for a solid two waves and took four or five more waves on the head," surfer Frank Quirarte writes on his ESPN blog. "He was then washed through the rocks on the inside before he was finally able to be plucked out."

The Scottish star was taken to Stanford University Medical Centre, though he was released soon after.

"He's fine. Very scary," Butler's rep tells ET. "For precaution, we all wanted him checked out after it all happened. Came out with flying colors."

