CANNES, France (AP) -- Gerard Butler is at the Cannes Film Festival, but he's avoiding the famous red-carpeted stairs.

The Scottish actor was sitting on a yacht in the Rivera harbor Sunday, ready to chat about his upcoming revenge thriller, "Motor City."

Shooting starts in September, and Butler is about to start "beefing up" for the role.

He says he won't be seeing any of the movies premiering at Cannes because he doesn't want to upstage the other actors.

Butler says: "You can't really go down other people's press lines. You have to make sure you're politically correct. It's a bit of a bummer."

"Motor City" will be directed by Albert Hughes and co-stars Gary Oldman.