French actor Gerard Depardieu was detained by Paris police Nov. 29 for allegedly driving drunk on his scooter, the Associated Press reports.

The 63-year-old actor -- who has appeared in more than 150 films including Life of Pi -- failed a sobriety test and was taken to a local police station for questioning Thursday afternoon. He was detained at the urging of the Paris prosecutor's office, an official speaking on the condition of anonymity told the AP.

Reuters reports that Depardieu injured his elbow during his scooter accident, but no one else was hurt. Depardieu is no stranger to brushes with the law.

Forced to apologize to fellow passengers on an Air France flight in 2011 when he urinated in front of them during takeoff in 2011, the actor crashed his motorcycle in 1998 after riding with a blood-alcohol limit five times over the legal level.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Gerard Depardieu Detained in Paris for Allegedly Driving Drunk on Scooter