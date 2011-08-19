Gerard Depardieu's public urination aboard an Air France flight from Paris to Dublin on Tuesday was no laughing matter, says a friend of the actor.

PHOTOS: Famous funny faces

"Gerard was upset at this and offered to clean up the mess," the actor's traveling companion, actor Edouard Baer, said in a statement. "He has prostate problems and it was very worrying and humiliating for him."

PHOTOS: Biggest star meltdowns

Baer added that the 62-year-old actor was "stone-cold sober at the time. This is not the way he usually behaves."

PHOTOS: Hollywood loves France!

Since the incident, Depardieu has been ridiculed by everyone from CNN journalist Anderson Cooper to late night host Chelsea Handler.