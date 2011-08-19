Gerard Depardieu Humiliated After Public Peeing Incident
Gerard Depardieu's public urination aboard an Air France flight from Paris to Dublin on Tuesday was no laughing matter, says a friend of the actor.
"Gerard was upset at this and offered to clean up the mess," the actor's traveling companion, actor Edouard Baer, said in a statement. "He has prostate problems and it was very worrying and humiliating for him."
Baer added that the 62-year-old actor was "stone-cold sober at the time. This is not the way he usually behaves."
Since the incident, Depardieu has been ridiculed by everyone from CNN journalist Anderson Cooper to late night host Chelsea Handler.
