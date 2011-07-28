Move aside, Posh!

Victoria Beckham isn't the only Spice Girl designing dresses. Geri Halliwell -- whose swimsuits are in stores now -- debuted six new evening dresses as part of her new Geri by Next collection in London Wednesday night.

PHOTOS: Look back at Victoria's pregnancy style

"I've been sketching everything myself and I'm thrilled with the results," Halliwell, 38, told OMG. "I've had the opportunity to make dresses that are not stupidly expensive but still elegant enough to wear to an up-market event."

PHOTOS: Victoria's elaborate ensembles

According to the site, Halliwell's new dresses are "reasonably priced," and start at 89 pounds (approximately $145). The new collection will be available in Britain beginning in October.

PHOTOS: Stars with designer BFFs

Tell Us: Would you wear a dress designed by Ginger Spice?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly