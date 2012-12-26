LONDON (AP) — Gerry Anderson, British creator of the hit "Thunderbirds" TV show, has died at age 83.

Anderson's son Jamie said his father died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday. In a message posted on his website, Jamie Anderson said his father was diagnosed with mixed dementia two years ago and his condition had worsened "quite dramatically" over the past six months.

Gerry Anderson's television career launched in the 1950s. In addition to "Thunderbirds," the popular sci-fi hit which aired in the 1960s, Anderson also created hit TV shows "Stingray" and "Captain Scarlet."

In recent years, Gerry Anderson and his son had become active supporters of Britain's Alzheimer's Society.

Gerry Anderson is survived by his wife, son Jerry, and three other children.