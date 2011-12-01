Ricky Gervais injures back in gym session
Ricky Gervais is in agony after pulling a muscle in his back while working out.
"The Office" creator hit the gym to work out earlier this week and his weight-lifting session left him squirming in pain.
The British funnyman later teamed up with his "Extras" co-star Warwick Davis for a pre-recorded interview on U.K. talk show, "Alan Carr's Chatty Man," and admits he hobbled around the studio and was in agony during filming.
In a post on his blog, Gervais writes, "Did Chatty Man with Warwick last night. It was fun but I'd pulled a muscle in my back weight training (again). I was hobbling and crooked. I said to Alan, 'I'm bent out of all proportion.' (too easy?)."
