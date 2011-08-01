Her glossy brunette waves and full, defined eyebrows might get the most beauty attention, but Duchess Kate is also known for always having impeccably applied eyeliner.

For afternoon events and public appearances, Kate, 29, usually opts for a precise, subtly lined look, but for more formal occasions she'll go for a glamorous fully-rimmed effect like she did at her cousin-in-law Zara Phillips' royal wedding in Edinburgh, Scotland on July 30.

Perhaps Kate, who does her own makeup, is getting the hang of applying red carpet-ready makeup or she's just trying out something new, but whatever the case may be, we're loving her smoldering eyes.

To copy her look, choose a kohl pencil in either dark gray or brown-black -- dark black can look too extreme and you want to keep the look soft, just like it appears on Kate. Next, the key is to line your eyes right outside the inner rim to make your peepers seem larger than they are. Once the lines are set, smudge them out slightly with a blender brush. Skip the dark eye shadow -- Kate kept her lids neutral.

