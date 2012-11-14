Want to party like Ke$ha or Pitbull?

The 25-year-old "Tik Tok" singer, whose second CD, Warrior, drops Dec. 4, shares with Us Weekly which songs she likes to blast to get in the party started. And rapper Pitbull, 31, who release his 7th album Global Warming on Nov. 19, tells Us what song he says is "always the best for any event."

Check out the star's party playlists -- and their commentary -- below. Pick up the new music issue of Us Weekly, on stands now, for more on the hottest acts of 2012 including Taylor Swift, Psy and Coldplay.

1. Ke$ha's Tracks

"Real Wild Child" by Iggy Pop

"He's a legend. Period."

"Tighten Up" by The Black Keys

"This cut kicks ass!"

"Hey Ya" by Outkast

"Hard to beat!"

"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen

"The party starter. Seen Wayne's World?"

"Fight for Your Right" by Beastie Boys

"A party must."

2. Pitbull's Jams

"September" by Earth, Wind & Fire

"Always the best for any event."

"All Night Long" by Lionel Richie

"Reminds me of my mom's parties in the '80s. Great!"

"Juicy" by Notorious B.I.G

"it's about living your dreams -- like my life!"

"Mix It Up" by DJ Uncle Al

"Miami-style jam."

"I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 M)" by Jay-Z

"Makes me get so loose!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Get Ke$ha and Pitbull's Ultimate Party Playlists