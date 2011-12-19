Who isn't obsessed with relative newcomer Rooney Mara? I love her edgy, individual look. She manages to look fresh, even with jet black hair and close cropped bangs!

Her makeup at Wednesday's Girl With the Dragon Tattoo premiere was anything but hardcore. Soft eyes were paired with girly rosy cheeks and a sophisticated red stain on lips. Mara's makeup pro, Kate Lee, tells Us Weekly how to get the look.

"The dress was so magnificent that we decided her makeup needed to look effortless and the lip should look 'bitten,'" Lee tells Us.

First, she prepped Rooney's skin with serum, then applied a luminous finish foundation with a damp sponge for a sheer, invisible application. The glowy cheeks were achieved with "the tiniest amount of creamy cheek color applied to just the apples," Lee says.

For the eyes, Lee created a strong brow with pencil and set with mascara, but chose to forgo eyeshadow. On lips, a matte brick red lip color was dabbed on to create a stay-put, dramatic stain.

GET ROONEY'S LOOK:

Chanel Hydramax Serum, $82

Chanel Perfection Lumiere Flawless Fluid Makeup, $55

Kevyn Aucion The Creamy Glow in Tresbelle, $24

Chanel Brow Pencil in Noir Cendre, $29

Chanel Inimitable Waterproof Mascara, $30

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in La Somptueuse, $32

