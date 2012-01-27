Kate Beckinsale has the kind of hair you only see in shampoo commercials: thick, glossy and gorgeous.

She usually wears her hair down in perfect waves, but at the Underworld: Awakening premiere in Germany on Wednesday, the actress switched up her look.

PHOTOS: Hot Golden Globes hair and makeup looks

"After seeing Kate's fun and flirty Dior dress, I wanted to create a perky, high ponytail," her hairstylist Frederic Fekkai's Adir Abergel tells Us Weekly.

He started by applying Fekkai Coiff Bouffant Lifting & Texturizing Spray Gel on the roots and Highlight Care Illuminating Cream on the ends. After blow-drying, he then used a one-inch curling iron on her ends, wrapping the pieces away from her face.

PHOTOS: New ways to wear a braid

He lifted all of her hair except for the top front piece into a ponytail at the crown, securing it with a bungee elastic band. To finish, he teased the roots of the front piece and pinned it back, while creating some height with a few bobby pins.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly