When Rihanna hit the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, all eyes were on her extremely revealing black Giorgio Armani gown.

And the singer sported the perfect hairstyle for that daring dress: loose, tousled curls.

To create the sexy ‘70s-inspired 'do, her stylist Ursula Stephen prepped Rihanna's hair -- which was recently cut into a layered, shaggy style and dyed blond -- with Motions Foaming Wrap Lotion for texture before wrapping small sections around the outside of a medium-barrel iron.

Next, she brushed through the curls to separate and soften them then finished with a light hold hairspray.

