Gia Allemand has died at age 29

Gia Allemand has passed away. Following news she was hospitalized in critical condition for a "serious emergency medical event" on Monday, Aug. 12, a source confirms to Us Weekly that the 29-year-old "Bachelor" contestant died on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

TMZ reports that the cause of death was suicide. Reportedly, Gia had been on life support since her boyfriend found her Monday night.

Some Bachelor alum are sharing their condolences.

"Gia was such a joyous person to be around," Melissa Rycroft said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday. "She was the person that in any room drew a crowd because she exuded positive energy and friendliness. This is beyond tragic and my thoughts and prayers go out to her loved ones."

Jake Pavelka, whose love Allemand competed for on 2010's Season 14 of "The Bachelor," also tweeted, "I had to pull over, I can't stop crying. We have lost an angel." Earlier in the day he wrote, "Please pray for @GiaAllemand. A dear friend and one of the sweetest women I know . . . #powerofprayer."

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the model's publicist announced that she had been hospitalized at University Hospital, New Orleans on Monday "following a serious emergency medical event." The statement continued, "Ms. Allemand's mother is with her, along with her long-term boyfriend, NBA basketball player Ryan Anderson of the New Orleans Pelicans. On behalf of the family, we kindly ask for privacy at this time."

Allemand's last tweet before her hospitalization was on Aug. 11 and read, "Proverbs 21:3 'Doing what is right and fair pleases The Lord more than an offering.'"

