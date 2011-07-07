"Transformers" star Tyrese Gibson has blasted rumors he's romancing Whitney Houston, insisting he would never date the R&B superstar.

The singer/actor, 32, was linked to Houston after the stars met at a pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The National Enquirer claims the "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker, 47, has been "quietly dating" Gibson ever since - but the relationship is news to the hunky star.

In a post on Twitter.com, he writes, "Negative blogs, press, blurbs, people spreading negative things. Rumors. I rest WELL at night cause none of these things matter anymore...

"Man if ya'll don't GTFOH (get the f**k out of here) w (with) this dumb s**t.. Hahahahahaahahaa... #NEVER... I repeat.. NEVER..!!"

But Gibson's harsh denial has irked Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina.

Responding to the actor's tweet, she writes, "Lmao (laughing my a** off) at Tyrese.. Damn it's like tht (that)?! Hah, well to clear it up, TRUST ME, MY MOM WOULD NEVER. Hah #shesroyalty."