Gift Guide: Breast Cancer Awareness Products

By Molly McGonigle

We rarely need an excuse to go shopping. And since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, why not do some spending damage that does some good at the same time? Take a gander at these 10 items that will donate portions of the proceeds to different breast cancer organizations. Think of it as a treat for both your

closet and others!

For ladies who can't get enough of colored denim:

It's no secret that Jessica Alba is obsessed with colorful denim seeing as it keeps her street style fresh while she's on the go with her daughters. And since she's really into feminine touches, why not add a pair of hot pink AG Jeans into the mix? AG Jeans donates 20 percent of the proceeds from each pants purchase to the Keep a Breast Foundation. Talk about win-win!