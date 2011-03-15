Disgraced comedian Gilbert Gottfried has publicly apologized for ill-advised jokes he posted online in the hours after the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

In a statement obtained by WENN, he says, "I sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my attempt at humor regarding the tragedy in Japan. I meant no disrespect, and my thoughts are with the victims and their families."

The comic was fired as the star of insurance company Aflac's global advertising campaign after he made jokes on Twitter about the disaster. In one of the posts, he wrote, "I just split up with my girlfriend, but like the Japanese say, 'They'll be another one floating by any minute now.'"

Gottfried has been the voice of Aflac since 2000, but now there is a nationwide search to find the new voice of the company.

