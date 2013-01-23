MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A cancer support group in Wisconsin is sticking with its name honoring comedian Gilda Radner following public outcry after the group announced a change in November.

Gilda's Club Madison planned to change its name to the Cancer Support Community Southwest Wisconsin this month. But leaders of the group tell The Associated Press that they decided the better move was to stick with Gilda's Club.

The Madison chapter's board voted last week to keep the name. The decision was announced publicly Wednesday.

Board chairman Wayne Harris says the original intention was to find a more recognizable name for people seeking cancer support services. But he says the proposed change struck a chord with people, many of whom considered it a slight to Radner, who died of cancer in 1989.