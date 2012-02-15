BERLIN (AP) -- Mixed martial arts star Gina Carano says she may be back for more acting after taking the lead in Steven Soderbergh's "Haywire" as a hard-kicking special operations agent.

The 29-year-old Carano's Agent Mallory Kane squares off against a cast including Antonio Banderas, Ewan McGregor and Michael Fassbender in the movie, which showed out of competition at the Berlin International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Carano told reporters: "This was an incredible experience, and I think I can do a lot more."

She added: "I'd be lying if I said I never wanted to this again — it was a dream, I can't support myself in fight for ever, and I know that, so maybe I can get something else going here."