Hot pants in cold weather! Ginnifer Goodwin threw caution to the wind when she got dressed for the Listerine 21 Day Challenge launch event in New York City Feb. 5. Despite the 30-degree temperature, the Once Upon a Time actress stepped outside wearing a blazer and shorts by Nonoo. Goodwin didn't seem to mind the snow flurries, as she happily smiled at photographers on her way inside the Gabarron Foundation Carriage House Center for the Arts.

Once the event began, the 34-year-old star kicked off the challenge by taking a swish of mouthwash, which triggered a $21,000 donation from Listerine to Oral Health America's Smiles Across America Program.

"I was really struck by Listerine's generosity," Goodwin told Us Weekly. "And on top of that, everybody who signs up on Facebook is going to trigger an additional donation on behalf of Listerine. It's such an inexpensive investment -- it takes a couple extra seconds of your day."

Her promotional duties aside, Goodwin also revealed why Valentine's Day will be a family affair for her and boyfriend Josh Dallas, whom she met on the set of Once Upon a Time. "My mother and my stepfather are coming to visit me in Vancouver. We'll be shooting until April," the actress explained. "I'm sure we'll cook a meal at home."

Rest assured, the meal Goodwin prepares for her loved ones will be a healthy one. "I can safely say that other than macaroni and cheese, there's no processed food in my life. There's no inorganic food in my life these days," she told Us. "There's no junk food. There's not a lot of sugar. There's no soy. I mean, really everything that's going into my body is pretty pure."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ginnifer Goodwin Bares Legs, Wears Shorts in 30-Degree Weather