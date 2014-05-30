Their little prince has arrived! Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, their rep confirms to Us Weekly. The new arrival comes just a month and half after the "Once Upon a Time" costars secretly tied the knot.

Us first confirmed back in November 2013 that Goodwin, 35, and Dallas, 32, were expecting a little bundle of joy. At the time, the actress tried to keep her baby bump concealed while taping the ABC fairy tale series.

Goodwin and her hunky costar first began dating in March 2012, and got engaged last October. On April 12, they said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in the Los Angeles area. The following day, the "Big Love" alum showed off her new diamond ring and growing baby bump as the pair stepped out to visit a friend in L.A.

"They really hit it off," a source told Us of the newlyweds (and first-time parents!) back in 2012. "She and Josh have a blast together and had an instant chemistry."

