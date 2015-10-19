Several things have gone missing from the Nevada brothel where Lamar Odom was found unconscious last week, including one of the women who partied with him.

According to Dennis Hof, owner of the Love Ranch, Bunny Lain was one of the women who partied with the former NBA star during his four-day binge. Two days after he was found with fluid coming out of his nose and mouth, when his situation was still extremely grim, the working girl fled the remote Pahrump, Nev., facility.

"Bunny was extremely distraught over the unfortunate Lamar experience and could not quit crying for days," the brothel owner told TMZ, adding that fellow employees tried to stop her from leaving the brothel because they didn't want her to be alone in Nevada, a state she apparently knew little about. She was last seen in Las Vegas, which is located 70 miles to the east of the brothel.

One of her friends had posted an alert on Facebook, asking if anyone has seen or heard from her, since her friend says she didn't know her way around Vegas. Her friends were about to file a missing person's report until they got word on Oct. 19 that she is "safe with family, and is choosing to stay off the radar. "

Bunny isn't the only thing that's gone from the ranch. Hof told the New York Post that a "shaky" person posing as Lamar's manager showed up a few hours after Lamar was found unconscious and demanded to take all of items out of the room.

The man allegedly took Lamar's cellphone and belongings. However, shortly after, another man, who claimed to be Lamar's bodyguard, came by and said he had no idea who the first guy was.

"I don't know if I got conned," Dennis said. "I think when this all shakes out, this a shaky (expletive). I didn't recognize him. Something was up."

While Khloe Kardashian's estranged husband is still not out of the woods in his recovery, as many of the vital organs were reportedly severely damaged, he is out of his coma and making huge strides.

A source told Us Weekly, "He is getting better little by little. He's saying more words. The Kardashians and Jenners were with him last night. Khloe is still by his bedside. She strokes his hand and kisses his cheek. It's very sad and sweet."

The source added, "Khloe says she is not leaving until he walks out of that hospital. She's been really amazing."