Andi Dorfman may have a blank space in her life when it comes to the boyfriend department, but that won't stop her from belting out a tune.

While coping with her public breakup with fiancé Josh Murray, the "Bachelorette" star decided the best way to shake it off was by grabbing a few of her gal pals from her season on "The Bachelor" and a "dance floor."

"Sometimes you just need your girls, some wine and the entire @taylorswift album. (and a kitchen counter to dance on) @kellytravisty @nikki_ferrell #latergram #blankspace #starbuckslover," Andi captioned a photo of the threesome doing a bit of Taylor karaoke.

Her friend Kelly also got in on the social media action, posting a video of the counter top "performance" on Instagram, writing, "#wcw… Or is it #tbt? Who cares, @taylorswift is on. @andi_dorfman @nikki_ferrell."

The posts from the fun-filled girls' night come just days after the former assistant district attorney split with Josh and posted an emotional message on Instagram.

"It's family and friends who pick us up when we fall down," the post read. "And if they can't pick us up, they lie down next to us and just listen and love."

In regards to your singing, Andi, we are listening and we are loving.