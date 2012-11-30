Jemima Kirke is now a mother of two!

The HBO "Girls" star, 27, welcomed her second child with husband Michael Mosberg, Us Weekly confirms.

PHOTOS: Adorable celebrity babies

A source tells Us, "Jemima and Mike had the baby about a week ago. It's a boy named Memphis. The 'Girls' crew and Lena [Dunham] are so happy for her!" (Kirke and attorney Mosberg are already parents to daughter Rafaella, 2.)

PHOTOS: Hollywood's most memorable pregnancies

"Girls" creator and Kirke's costar Lena Dunham hinted at the baby news on Nov. 21 by tweeting, "Yesterday was amazing. One of my friends had a baby, one got engaged and the doctor told me the bump on my tongue is nothing to worry about."

PHOTOS: Celebrity pregnancy cravings

In an interview with Vulture earlier this year, Kirke revealed she hopes to have a big family in the future. "I want lots of kids and I want a garden and I hope to stay married to my husband," she said. "I hope to be working in some way that fulfills me."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Girls Star Jemima Kirke Welcomes Son Memphis!

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Jessica Simpson steps out in L.A. with Fiance Eric Johnson and daughter Maxwell

Fred Savage welcomes third child

Pics: Bethenny's Bikini Baby and More Celebritots