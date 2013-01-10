Perhaps blond Girls have more fun?Zosia Mamet, 23, who plays the earnest, over-eager, fashion-loving Shoshanna on the runaway hit Girls, has dyed her trademark chestnut hair strawberry blond.She lightened up for a role in Paul Downs Colaizzo's Really Really, opening Off-Broadway Jan. 31, a comedy about friends in the aftermath of an especially raucous party.

"I had never dyed my hair in my life," she said in an interview with The Associated Press. "The idea of dyeing it for the first time when I'm doing a play for the first time felt great!"

Even though her father is renowned playwright David Mamet, the unconventionally pretty actress hasn't had a particularly easy time breaking into the acting business. She recalled casting appointments, when "the look on those people's faces was one of confusion: 'What WAS that?" Sometimes a director or a writer or a casting director would fight for me, but the producer or studio executive would be like, 'No! We can't sell her.' "

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Girls' Zosia Mamet Goes Blond