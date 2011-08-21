Brazilian beauty Gisele Bundchen and her American footballer husband Tom Brady have topped Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles as the world's wealthiest celebrity couple.

The mega-rich supermodel and her sports star partner took home a joint income of $75 million in 2010, according to the list compiled by Forbes Magazine.

Beyonce and Jay-Z came second after they earned $70 million. Beyonce enjoyed earnings of $34 million thanks to her music career and a string of high-profile fashion endorsements, and her husband took around $36 million, which largely consisted of music earnings.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie earned $49 million between them, David and Victoria Beckham netted $44 million, and "Twilight" stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart round out the top five with earnings of $36 million.

