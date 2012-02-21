You know a designer is pretty major when they get the top supermodels in the business to walk their runway.

"I've been such a big, big, big fan of all of them for so long and I just got lucky this season," Alexander Wang tells Us Weekly of having Gisele Bundchen, Shalom Harlow, Carmen Kass and Karolina Kurkova hit the catwalk to show off his Fall 2012 collection.

In the video above, Us' Gwen Flamberg talks to the designer about his latest looks and the nail polish colors he created to go with them.

