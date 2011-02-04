Don't hate her because she's beautiful. Rather, people, dislike Gisele Bundchen, 30, for the controversial things she says.

The supermodel's latest gaffe: claiming she doesn't use sun tan lotions because all of the chemicals they contain.

"I cannot put this poison on my skin," Bundchen -- who has appeared in ad campaigns for Nivea Sun products -- said at the launch of her own organic skin care range, according to the UK's Daily Mail. "I do not use anything synthetic."

Instead, the leggy beauty says she protects herself from sun damage by only exposing herself to rays before 8 A.M.

However, cancer experts have been quick to question Bundchen's expertise on the matter.

"Sunscreen prevents damage to the skin and is of fundamental importance for the prevention of cancer," said Dolival Loao, head of dermatology at Brazil's National Cancer Institute. "This is not any poison, when a public person makes a statement like this, it creates confusion."

Of course, this isn't the first time Bundchen has stuck her foot in her mouth.

Three months after giving birth to son Benjamin in December 2009 (with hubby Tom Brady) she explained how she regained her pre-baby figure by eating mindfully throughout her pregnancy.

"I think a lot of people get pregnant and decide they can turn into garbage disposals," she told Vogue.

Then she angered more mothers by saying mandatory breastfeeding should be a "worldwide law."

"It's the most absurd thing I've ever heard," Bethenny Frankel, who had daughter Bryn six months after Bundchen gave birth, snapped to UsMagazine.com. "Breastfeeding is one of the most rewarding experiences, but it isn't for everyone."

