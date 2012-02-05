Gisele Bundchen is not happy.

After husband Tom Brady and the New England Patriots lost Sunday's Super Bowl -- the New York Giants won 21-17 -- the outspoken supermodel shared her feelings on the disappointing game.

PHOTOS: Is Gisele the hottest mom ever?

After smiling to fans and reporters, the Brazilian stunner, 31, let loose on what she thought really went wrong -- blaming the 34-year-old quarterback's teammates for fumbling numerous passes in a video captured by TheInsider.

PHOTOS: Stars at Super Bowl XLVI

"You (have) to catch the ball when you're supposed to catch the ball," snapped. "My husband cannot f***in throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can't believe they dropped the ball so many times."

Indeed, Brady's teammates Wes Welker, Deion Branch and Aaron Hernandez all dropped passes. Mother to Brady's son Benjamin, 2, (and stepmother to Jack, his 4-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan), Gisele famously emailed friends last week to pray for her man's victory.

PHOTOS: Tom and Gisele's most romantic moments

Tell Us: Was Gisele's rant out of line?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly