Entertainment Tonight

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen opens up about her husband Tom Brady's ex girlfriend giving birth to a son and explains her relationship with the child.

At first, Bündchen said it came as a shock that Brady's ex -- model-actress Bridget Moynahan -- gave birth in August 2007 to John Edward Thomas Moynahan. "It was definitely a surprise for both of us," she tells Vanity Fair for the magazine's latest issue on newsstands this week.

"In the beginning you're living this romantic fantasy; you're thinking, This can't be true, it's so good! And then, whoops-wake-up call!" Bündchen admits that the pregnancy made her wonder whether it would be better for Brady to leave her and reunite with Moynahan. "You question at times, 'Should I stay here? Maybe you should work this out.' But when people break up, it's for a reason."

#inlineGalOuter{ margin-top:10px; text-align:center; } #inlineGal { background-image:url('http://entimg.msn.com/i/grandprix/inlineGalleryBg.jpg' ); background-repeat: no-repeat; height: 334px; width: 452px; padding: 14px 24px 0px 24px; } #inlineGalHed { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 7px; text-align:left; } #inlineGalImageDiv { padding: 2px; border: 1px solid #b3c9e0; width: 442px; } #inlineGalViewAll { font-size: 13px; text-align: right; margin-top: 10px; margin-right: 8px; } Photos: Gisele in Harper's Bazaar View all »

The 28-year-old supermodel says she now feels the pregnancy has brought her even closer to Brady, 31, who plays as a quarterback for the New England Patriots. "I think it was a blessing," she tells Vanity Fair, "because otherwise I don't think I would have known what he was made of, and he wouldn't have known what I was made of.... It made me feel more in love with him; it made me realize who he was. Our relationship has become so much stronger, and I think I wouldn't be as certain as I am today if it weren't for that."

Bündchen said she now considers Brady's son "100 percent" her child. "I understand that he has a mom, and I respect that, but to me it's not like because somebody else delivered him, that's not my child. I feel it is, 100 percent. I want him to have a great relationship with his mom, because that's important, but I love him the same way as if he were mine. I already feel like he's my son, from the first day."

