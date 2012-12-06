Supermodel Gisele Bundchen and her husband Tom Brady have welcomed a baby daughter, according to a U.S. report.

The Brazilian beauty gave birth to a girl named Vivian on Wednesday (05Dec12), reports the Boston Globe.

It is the third child for American football star Brady, who also has a two-year-old son named Benjamin with Bundchen and another son John, five, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel, who married Brady in February 2009, has yet to comment on the baby gossip.