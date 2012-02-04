All eyes will be on Tom Brady at Sunday's Super Bowl XLVI, but for now, it's his wife Gisele Bundchen who's turning heads.

PHOTOS: Celebrities who date athletes

The 31-year-old Brazilian beauty has gone topless for Versace's new denim campaign, covering her bare breasts with nothing but a denim jacket.

As the face of the luxe label's spring/summer 2012 collection, Bundchen -- mom to Benjamin, 2 -- posed for the black and white photo in Borrego Springs, Calif. According to the U.K. Daily Mail, renewed photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott captured Bundchen's sexy shots.

PHOTOS: Supermodel moms like Gisele

Poised to become the world's first billionaire supermodel, Bundchen may bring the heat with her new campaign, but come Sunday she's ready to let husband Brady take center stage.

As quarterback Brady's New England Patriots prepare to take on the New York Giants in football's biggest game, Bundchen was every bit the supportive wife when asking family and friends to lend their support to her man.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest football fans

"I feel Tommy really needs our prayer, our support and love at this time," she wrote in an email obtained by the New York Post. "I kindly ask all of you to join me on this positive chain and pray for him, so he can feel confident, healthy and strong. Envision him happy and fulfilled experiencing with his team a victory this Sunday."

ALSO ON WONDERWALL:

Football Power Couples

Heidi Klum Thanks Fans For Support

Kellan Lutz Defends Gisele