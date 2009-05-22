By Saryn Chorney

Hooray! Everybody's favorite supermodel, Gisele Bundchen, is reportedly pregnant, according to an exclusive report from RadarOnline.com. The father, of course, is her husband, NFL star Tom Brady. Those two are passing on some amazing genes to their new kid, huh?

Radar reports that Gisele has told close friends that she's expecting her first baby. As you may recall, the beautiful couple wed in February in Santa Monica, Calif., then had another small (but eventful) ceremony in Costa Rica in April.

Brady already has one son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

While we're sure men everywhere are disappointed by this news, us ladies are so very happy to hear the perfect-bodied babe will soon be with bump -- and hopefully some stretch marks, too.

Congrats! (And condolences to Bridget.)