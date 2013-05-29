Supermodel? More like super-human! Gisele Bundchen graces Vogue Brazil's June cover, and she looks reliably stunning. What's amazing about the photo -- which shows the 32-year-old wife of Tom Brady in a black bandeau bikini, sleeveless leather motorcycle vest, and nothing more -- is that she had just given birth to baby girl Vivian two months prior to the shoot!

Most moms of newborns aren't ready to start exercising until six weeks after delivery, and conventional wisdom says that if it takes nine months to gain the pregnancy pounds, it may take nine months to lose them. Gisele, obviously, is not like most women.

Speaking to WWD, the editor of Vogue Brazil, Daniela Falcao, said Mario Testino, who shot the latest Vogue cover, was so inspired by Gisele's body bounce-back that he suggested turning the June issue into a Body Special Issue. “Mario got so excited with Gisele’s shape, and how she looked amazing two months after giving birth, that he proposed to do eight more editorials on the theme, each very different from the other, discussing subjects from gender identity to the right to use your body as you wish,” she said. Besides Brazilian actors and athletes, the issue also features Pamela Anderson.

The mom of two (Vivian is now 6-months old and son Benjamin is 3-years old), who is a proponent of home births, talked to Vogue in 2010 about staying fit during her first pregnancy. "I did kung fu up until two weeks before Benjamin was born, and yoga three days a week," she told the mag. "I think a lot of people get pregnant and decide they can turn into garbage disposals."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Gisele Bundchen Posed for Vogue Brazil Cover in Skimpy Bikini Just Two Months After Giving Birth