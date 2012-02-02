Entertainment Tonight.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen sent an email to friends and family urging them to pray for her quarterback husband Tom Brady and to send him and the other New England Patriots "positive energy" so they can win this Sunday's Super Bowl.

In the email -- obtained exclusively by the New York Post -- Bundchen states: "I feel Tommy really needs our prayer, our support and love at this time."

"My sweet friends and family. This Sunday will be a really important day in my husband's life," begins the email, in which Bundchen then seeks urgent help so Tom and his teammates can defeat the New York Giants and realize their Super Bowl dream.

"He and his team worked so hard to get to this point and now they need us more than ever to send them positive energy so they can fulfill their dream of winning this super bowl. So I kindly ask all of you to join me on this positive chain and pray for him, so he can feel confident, healthy and strong. Envision him happy and fulfilled experiencing with his team a victory this Sunday. Thank you for your love and support. Love, G :)"

Reached via email, Bundchen told the New York Post on Wednesday: "I am surprised that you received this email; it was a private note only sent to close friends and family."

Bundchen and Brady have been married for nearly three years and have a son, Benjamin Rein Brady.

