Gisele Bundchen is not a happy football wife.

PHOTOS: Stars at Super Bowl XLVI

After the New York Giants edged out the New England Patriots 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI Sunday, Tom Brady's supermodel wife went on a tirade about who was at fault for the team's heartbreaking loss. And here's a hint -- she didn't place blame on her 34-year-old quarterback husband.

VIDEO: Watch Gisele's foul-mouthed rant

"You [have] to catch the ball when you're supposed to catch the ball," the Brazilian beauty -- mom of Benjamin, 2 -- snapped in a video captured by The Insider after Patriots teammates Wes Welker, Deion Branch and Aaron Hernandez all dropped passes. "My husband cannot f--kin' throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can't believe they dropped the ball so many times."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly