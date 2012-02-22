No hard feelings!

New England Patriots player Wes Welker seems to have forgiven Gisele Bundchen for her angry, post-Super Bowl rant. The wide receiver, 30, and his fiancee Anna Burns joined Bundchen, Tom Brady, and the couple's 2-year-old son Benjamin for a getaway to Costa Rica.

In a heated moment after the February 5 Patriots-Giants match-up, the supermodel blamed Brady's teammates for the Patriots' four point loss. "You [have] to catch the ball when you're supposed to catch the ball," Bundchen, 31, barked. "My husband cannot f***in throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can't believe they dropped the ball so many times."

It seems to be water under the bridge for Bundchen and Welker, however, who enjoyed a beach bonfire with their significant others February 20. (Though he wasn't called out by name during Bundchen’s diatribe, Welker, 30, along with Deion Branch and Aaron Hernandez, dropped a pass from the 34-year-old quarterback).

Since then, players from both teams have spoken out in defense of the Victoria Secret stunner's impassioned speech. "She's defending her husband, and I understand that," Giants' receiver Victor Cruz told ET. Patriots player Bret Lockett defended Bundchen's reaction as well. "People are emotional," Lockett told CNN. "Sometimes we let our emotions get the best of us...She just spoke her mind and I don't think anything's wrong with that."

