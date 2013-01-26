A supermodel needs a super house! Gisele Bundchen and husband Tom Brady are apparently ready to move into their massive estate in L.A.'s Brentwood area -- with construction on the 22,000-square-foot, $20 million mansion now complete, according to the Daily Mail.

PHOTOS: Gisele -- hottest mom ever?

The Brazilian catwalker, 31, and the New England Patriots quarterback, 34, purchased the land back in 2008 for $11 million, working with contractors and designers to draw up the staggering, over-the-top plans. Now finished, the manse features eight bedrooms, a six-car garage, a lagoon-shaped swimming pool with spa, a wine cellar, state-of-the-art gym and, yes, a moat.

PHOTOS: Inside celeb homes

The pair married in June 2009, and are parents to son Benjamin, 3, brand-new daughter Vivian, nearly 2 months -- plus Jack, Brady's 5-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynihan. The new home also features a large backyard and a custom playground for the children.

PHOTOS: Tom and Gisele's hottest moments

The Brentwood estate is actually the couple's second home; the live in Boston during the NFL season.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady's $20 Million Mansion Is Complete: Pictures