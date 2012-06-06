Despite Gisele Bundchen's super successful modeling career, the climb up the career ladder was not an easy one.

In fact, the supermodel, who has appeared on countless magazine covers and walked hundreds of fashion runways, admits that she was rejected by a whopping 42 agents at the age of 17.

"I was finally taken on on the 43rd try," she told a group of aspiring models in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday. (Bundchen, 31, is in her native country sponsoring a contest that will award one new talent from Brazil's shantytowns a modeling contract.) In 2011, Forbes predicted that due to her several projects ranging from her skin-care line to her lingerie collection, she was on track to be the world's first billionaire supermodel.

PHOTOS: Supermodel moms

While the Brazilian beauty was dishing out priceless modeling advice, Us Weekly broke the news that she and her husband Tom Brady are currently expecting their second child.

"Yes, she is pregnant," the source tells Us, adding that the catwalker is "three months" along. "They are really happy!" the source says.

PHOTOS: Tom and Gisele's most romantic moments

The baby-to-be will join big brother Benjamin, the couple's two-year-old son. Bundchen wed the handsome New England Patriots quarterback, 34, in April 2009; he also has a 4-year-old son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Gisele Bundchen Was Rejected by 42 Modeling Agents!