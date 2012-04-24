After a particularly trying year, Giuliana and Bill Rancic needed some good news.

In an upcoming episode from their Style Network reality show Giuliana & Bill, the couple receives just that in the form of a phone call from their fertility doctor Dr. Schoolcraft.

"Well. . . we've got the pregnancy test," Schoolcraft tells the anxious couple. "It's completely 100 percent positive. She's carrying a baby! Everything went as well as I could have dreamed."

Overwhelmed by their good fortune, Giuliana, 37, and Bill, 40, break down into tears. After several failed IVF attempts and a miscarriage, the spouses of nearly five years will welcome their first child via gestational surrogate later this summer.

When Giuliana was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, "we had the embryos frozen," Bill explains to Us Weekly. "Everything happens for a reason, and we believe this is meant to be and the way it was supposed to work out." (His E! News co-host wife is now cancer-free.)

Bill adds: "The last year and a half we'd been having people come up to us and shed tears and cry. It's so nice now to be crying tears of joy. It couldn't be better."

Giuliana & Bill airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on Style.

