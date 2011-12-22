Well this sounds molto benne!

Giuliana and Bill Rancic have finally decided on the moniker for their new, Chicago-based Italian restaurant: RPM Italian.

The E! News host explained that she and her hubby were in favor of using the last initials of the partners in the establishment (the Rancics, chef Doug Psaltis and the Melman siblings, R.J., Jerrod and Molly) as opposed to naming it after her mom, whose last name is DePandi.

"As we got further into the planning for the restaurant, we realized that the name Mama DePandi's felt more Old World Italian, and this restaurant is anything but," Giuliana told E! News. "We are very excited to be this close to the opening and can't wait for Chicago to experience the delicious food that Doug has been creating for the menu."

RPM Italian is due to open in January 2012. The 10,000 square foot restaurant will offer a menu including Chef Doug's own dishes as well as Mama DePandi's authentic Italian recipes.

"One of the things I'm most excited about is that my mom will regularly be around at the restaurant so diners will get a chance to have my mama feed them just like she's been feeding me my whole life," explained Giuliana. "She's really been amazing throughout this process giving us ideas and inspiration."

