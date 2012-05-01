Giuliana and Bill Rancic needed to see it to believe it.

In a sneak preview from Tuesday's all-new episode of Giuliana & Bill, the couple visited their gestational carrier and Dr. William Schoolcraft at the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine in Denver to attend their very first ultrasound.

"It's a little bit nerve-wracking because with IVF and with this type of a procedure, there's always a chance that there was a false positive," Bill, 40, explains.

With their eyes glued to the monitor, Dr. Schoolcraft explains that what they're seeing is "the flickering of the cardiac activity of the heartbeat starting. That is just about the earliest gestational age where we can ever detect this."

Giuliana, 37, and her husband begin to tear up when they think about the long journey that preceded this happy moment. "Looking at these first images, all these emotions from the past start rushing back," E! News co-anchor Giuliana says. "All the struggles, the shots, all the doctors visits, the tears -- just everything."

She adds: "Seeing that image on the screen is everything we had prayed for and wished for. We just couldn't ask for anything more right now."

Elated to become a first-time father, Bill admits that "it's hard to believe we're going to be called parents one day."

Giuliana & Bill airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on Style.

